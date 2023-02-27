Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 5:36AM MST until February 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of 10
to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton
and Togwotee Passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.