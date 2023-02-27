Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 1:38PM MST until February 28 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to

two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Blowing and

drifting of new snow as well as existing snow.

* WHERE…Arco Desert and Upper Snake plain including Mud Lake,

INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg and St.

Anthony.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 3 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.