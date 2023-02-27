Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 1:38PM MST until February 28 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Blowing and drifting of snow

especially on mountain ridges and passes.

* WHERE…Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Galena Summit, and Copper

Basin.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.