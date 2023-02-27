Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 2:00PM MST until February 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
east of Kemmerer and 3 to 5 inches west of Kemmerer. Locally
higher amounts possible near Sage Junction and Cokeville. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.