Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 2:00PM MST until February 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

east of Kemmerer and 3 to 5 inches west of Kemmerer. Locally

higher amounts possible near Sage Junction and Cokeville. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.