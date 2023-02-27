Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 3:10AM MST until February 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches,
except 8 to 11 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Malta, Rockland, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot
Springs, Malad, Preston, Montpelier, Georgetown, Soda Springs,
Ashton, and Driggs.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.