Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 5:36AM MST until February 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Locally higher amounts possible near Alpine.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

