Special Weather Statement issued February 28 at 11:36AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Banded snow showers with accumulations of around 1 inch
possible. Very strong winds with gusts 35 to 45 mph will
accompany these snow showers.
* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County and Sweetwater County, including
the I-80 Corridor west of Continental Divide.
* WHEN…Through 6 PM this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting snow across roads and
other open or exposed areas is expected. Visibility may be
reduced to 1/2 mile or less at times.