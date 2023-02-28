Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued February 28 at 11:36AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Banded snow showers with accumulations of around 1 inch
possible. Very strong winds with gusts 35 to 45 mph will
accompany these snow showers.

* WHERE…Southern Lincoln County and Sweetwater County, including
the I-80 Corridor west of Continental Divide.

* WHEN…Through 6 PM this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting snow across roads and
other open or exposed areas is expected. Visibility may be
reduced to 1/2 mile or less at times.

National Weather Service

