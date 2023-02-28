Special Weather Statement issued February 28 at 2:56PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Winds are still gusting 25 to 35 mph across much of our central areas, especially the Arco Desert, Upper Snake Plain, Teton Valley and from Antelope Flats to Swan Valley. There will be some blowing and drifting of snow the next hour or two. Models continue to show winds dropping of this afternoon and dropping off significantly, generally below 10 to 15 mph, by early evening. Between late afternoon into the early evening winds will change from coming from the west southwest to more of a southerly direction and for some areas, more easterly out in the Snake plain. Though winds drop off below 15 mph by early evening, winds do pick back up to gusting to 20 to 25 mph by midnight and continue into early morning Wednesday before dropping off below 10 mph by mid to late Wednesday morning.

