Winter Storm Warning issued February 28 at 2:31AM MST until February 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations up to

8 inches across southern portions of the Park. Additional

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches elsewhere. Winds gusting as high

as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including in the

backcountry. Blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.