Winter Storm Warning issued February 28 at 2:31AM MST until February 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Additional accumulations of 2 to 4

inches. Locally higher amounts possible in the higher peaks.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Salt River Pass.

Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.