Winter Storm Warning issued February 28 at 2:48AM MST until February 28 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches over the Centennial and Big Hole Mountains, 10 to 13
inches over the Bear River Ranger. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.
* WHERE…Bear River Range, Big Hole Mountains and the Island
Park area including the cities of Emigration Summit, Victor,
Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.