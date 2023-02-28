Skip to Content
today at 10:16 AM
Published 2:31 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 2:31AM MST until February 28 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

