today at 10:16 AM
Published 2:48 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 2:48AM MST until February 28 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph causing areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE…Arco Desert and Upper Snake plain including Mud Lake,
INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg and St.
Anthony.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

