Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 2:48AM MST until February 28 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Malta, Rockland, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot

Springs, Malad, Preston, Montpelier, Georgetown, Soda Springs,

Ashton, and Driggs.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.