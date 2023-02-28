Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 2:56PM MST until March 1 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7

inches.

* WHERE…Wasatch mountains including Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.