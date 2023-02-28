Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 2:56PM MST until March 1 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate snow and breezy wind expected. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Blowing and drifting of snow is possible.

* WHERE..Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena,

Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.