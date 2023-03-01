Special Weather Statement issued March 1 at 3:16AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Lingering light snow and gusty winds are forecast to gradually

decrease over the course of the morning from the Arco Desert east

to Idaho Falls, points north to the Montana border, and points

east to the Wyoming border. While additional snow accumulations

will be less than 2 inches, many roads remain snow-covered, icy,

and very slick this morning, and some highways remain closed to

all traffic.

If you will be traveling or commuting across this region this

morning, be prepared for snow-covered and icy roads. Slow down,

use extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination.

Obey all road closure signage, barricades, and instructions from

law enforcement and department of transportation personnel. Please

be patient as crews work to clear drifted snow. The latest

information on highway closures can be obtained via 511.idaho.gov,

the Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511.