Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:01AM MST until March 1 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of a dusting to 2

inches, with locally higher amounts in the Bear River Range.

Wind gusts over 20 MPH will continue to result in localized

blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Much of the southern highlands, Raft River region, and

Bear River Range, including but not limited to Albion, Malta,

Sweetzer Summit, Rockland, Holbrook, Holbrook Summit, Malad,

Malad Pass, Weston, Preston, and Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions to continue into the

morning commute.

If traveling or commuting, be prepared for snow-covered and icy

roads, and areas of reduced visibility. Slow down, use extra

caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination this

morning.