Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:01AM MST until March 1 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow gradually ending this morning. Additional snow

accumulations of a dusting to 1 inch.

* WHERE…Southern portions of the Central Mountains, including

but not limited to Galena Summit, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey,

Bellevue, Picabo, Tom Cat Summit, Copper Basin, Willow Creek

Summit, Mackay, Arco, and Howe.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions to continue into the

morning commute.

If traveling or commuting, be prepared for snow-covered and icy

roads. Slow down, use extra caution, and plan extra time to reach

your destination this morning.