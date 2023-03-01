Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:01AM MST until March 1 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow gradually ending this morning. Additional snow
accumulations of a dusting to 1 inch.
* WHERE…Southern portions of the Central Mountains, including
but not limited to Galena Summit, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey,
Bellevue, Picabo, Tom Cat Summit, Copper Basin, Willow Creek
Summit, Mackay, Arco, and Howe.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions to continue into the
morning commute.
If traveling or commuting, be prepared for snow-covered and icy
roads. Slow down, use extra caution, and plan extra time to reach
your destination this morning.