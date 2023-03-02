Special Weather Statement issued March 2 at 1:33PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Moderate snow starts by 9 pm and continues through Friday morning tapering off in the early to mid afternoon. Expect 3 to 10 inches of snow with higher amounts up against the Wyoming border. Ashton and Botts will get around 3 to 6 inches. The winds will be southerly from around midnight to around 7 am gusting near 20 to 25 mph for Botts and 15 to 20 mph across Island Park. Winds will shift to more of a west southwest direction gusting 25 to 30 mph for Botts between 7 am to 11 am. Winds for Botts then taper off below 20 mph by 2 to 3 pm. Island Park shifts to more of a westerly wind direction by 9 am and gusts to around 15 to 20 mph. Both Botts and Island Park shift back to southerly winds by early Friday evening gusting 10 to 15 mph.

