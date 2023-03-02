Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 1:50PM MST until March 3 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches
with 7 to 11 inches for ridgetops. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph. Blowing and drifting of snow is likely.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and the Caribou Range including
Antelope Flats, Swan Valley, Pine Creek Pass and Victor.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
will likely significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.