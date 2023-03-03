Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued March 3 at 3:07AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

West-southwest winds of 20 to 30 MPH, gusting 30 to 40 MPH, are
expected today across the southern highlands, subsiding after
sunset. Localized gusts in excess of 45 MPH are also possible,
especially along Interstate 84 near Idahome and near mountain
peaks. These winds may result in pockets of blowing and drifting
snow across highways.

If you will be traveling or commuting across this region today and
encounter snow or ice on the road, slow down and use extra
caution. Consider planning extra time to reach your destination.
The latest highway conditions are available at 511.idaho.gov, the
Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511.

