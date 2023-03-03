Special Weather Statement issued March 3 at 3:37AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Sustained westerly winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts to

50 mph. Widespread blowing and drifting snow is possible, which

will lead to reduced visibility at times.

* WHERE…Southern Wyoming and Natrona County. This includes I-80.

* WHEN…10 AM MST Friday until 11 PM MST Friday

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds will blow around snow, and

result in reduced visibility and areas of drifting snow.

Difficult travel conditions are possible. The wind may cause

issues for light and high profile vehicles.