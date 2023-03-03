Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued March 3 at 3:37AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light snow and gusty winds. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches are possible, with the highest amounts in the Alpine
area. West winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph are
expected.

* WHERE…Star Valley, including the cities of Alpine, Afton, Star
Valley, and Thayne.

* WHEN…11 AM MST Friday until 11 PM MST Friday

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty west winds will lead to patchy
blowing and drifting snow. Difficult travel conditions are
possible, especially in open or rural areas.

