Winter Storm Warning issued March 3 at 3:44PM MST until March 5 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9
inches in lower elevations, and up to 18 inches above pass level.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Emigration Summit,
Pine Creek Pass, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island Park,
Raynolds Pass and Targhee Pass.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 2 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to blowing and
drifting snow, as well as low visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

