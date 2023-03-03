Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued March 3 at 3:44PM MST until March 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches, with up to 12 inches above pass level. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph at times.

* WHERE…Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena Summit, and Copper Basin.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to blowing and
drifting snow, as well as low visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

