Winter Storm Warning issued March 3 at 3:44PM MST until March 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8

inches, with up to 12 inches above pass level. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph at times.

* WHERE…Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena Summit, and Copper Basin.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to blowing and

drifting snow, as well as low visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.