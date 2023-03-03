Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 2:35AM MST until March 3 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times. Additional snow

accumulations of 6 to 10 inches in the Teton Mountains, and 2

to 6 inches in the Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 5 PM MST Friday. The heaviest snow is expected

between 6 AM and noon Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult mainly for the morning

commute over Teton Pass. Areas of blowing snow expected

especially on ridges and open areas.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.