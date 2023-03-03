Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 2:35AM MST until March 3 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times. Additional snow
accumulations of 6 to 10 inches in the Teton Mountains, and 2
to 6 inches in the Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 5 PM MST Friday. The heaviest snow is expected
between 6 AM and noon Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult mainly for the morning
commute over Teton Pass. Areas of blowing snow expected
especially on ridges and open areas.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.