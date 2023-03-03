Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 2:55AM MST until March 3 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches, except higher totals above pass level in the Big Holes.
Winds gusting 25 to 35 MPH.
* WHERE…The Caribou Range and Big Hole Mountains, including but
not limited to Georgetown Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Pine Creek
Pass, and Victor.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening. The majority of the snow
will fall this morning, while winds will remain breezy
throughout the day.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, reduced visibility,
and pockets of blowing and drifting snow.
If you will be commuting or traveling across the advisory area,
slow down, use extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your
destination. The latest highway conditions are available at
511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511.