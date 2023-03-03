Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 2:55AM MST until March 3 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6

inches, except higher totals above pass level in the Big Holes.

Winds gusting 25 to 35 MPH.

* WHERE…The Caribou Range and Big Hole Mountains, including but

not limited to Georgetown Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Pine Creek

Pass, and Victor.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening. The majority of the snow

will fall this morning, while winds will remain breezy

throughout the day.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, reduced visibility,

and pockets of blowing and drifting snow.

If you will be commuting or traveling across the advisory area,

slow down, use extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your

destination. The latest highway conditions are available at

511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511.