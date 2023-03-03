Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 2:55AM MST until March 3 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches, except higher totals east of Ashton and Island Park in

Fremont County and above pass level in the Bear River Range, and

lower totals of 1 to 3 inches in Driggs. Winds gusting 20 to 30

MPH.

* WHERE…The Bear River Range, Teton Valley, and Island Park

region, including but not limited to Emigration Summit, Driggs,

Tetonia, Ashton, Ashton Hill, and Island Park.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening. The majority of the snow

will fall this morning, while winds will remain breezy

throughout the day.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, reduced visibility,

and pockets of blowing and drifting snow.

If you will be commuting or traveling across the advisory area,

slow down, use extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your

destination. The latest highway conditions are available at

511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511.