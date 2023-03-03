Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 3:44PM MST until March 5 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches,

with up to 8 inches on the benches and for higher elevation

valleys. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,

American Falls, Fort Hall, Malta, Sweetzer Summit, Rockland,

Inkom, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Malad Summit, Preston,

Montpelier, Georgetown, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Border

Summit, Soda Springs, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Dubois, Spencer,

Monida Pass, and Small.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 2 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions due to pockets of

blowing and drifting snow, as well as low visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.