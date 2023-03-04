Winter Storm Warning issued March 4 at 2:34PM MST until March 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7

inches with locally higher amounts on ridgetops and above pass

level. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…The Sun Valley region, Big Lost Highlands and Copper

Basin

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.