today at 10:04 PM
Published 2:34 PM

Winter Storm Warning issued March 4 at 2:34PM MST until March 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches with locally higher amounts on ridgetops and above pass
level. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…The Sun Valley region, Big Lost Highlands and Copper
Basin

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

