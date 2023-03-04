Winter Storm Warning issued March 4 at 3:26AM MST until March 5 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting 35 to 45 MPH.
* WHERE…The Teton Valley, including but not limited to Driggs,
Tetonia, and Ashton.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with slick roads, low
visibility, and blowing and drifting snow across highways.
If you must travel across the warning area, slow down, use extra
caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. Keep an
extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. The latest highway conditions are available at
511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511.