Winter Storm Warning issued March 4 at 3:26AM MST until March 5 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 9 inches, except locally higher amounts over 10 inches
possible from Ashton Hill into eastern Fremont County and in the
Big Holes above pass level, and over 12 inches in the Bear River
Range. Winds gusting 35 to 45 MPH.
* WHERE…The Arco Desert, Island Park region, Big Hole Mountains,
Caribou Range, and Bear River Range, including but not limited
to Tom Cat Summit, Craters of the Moon, Idaho National
Laboratory, Telegraph Hill, Mud Lake, Island Park, Ashton Hill,
Victor, Pine Creek Pass, Swan Valley, Wayan, Georgetown Summit,
and Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with slick roads, low
visibility, and blowing and drifting snow across highways.
If you must travel across the warning area, slow down, use extra
caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. Keep an
extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. The latest highway conditions are available at
511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511.