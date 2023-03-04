Winter Storm Warning issued March 4 at 3:26AM MST until March 5 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 9 inches, except locally higher amounts over 10 inches

possible from Ashton Hill into eastern Fremont County and in the

Big Holes above pass level, and over 12 inches in the Bear River

Range. Winds gusting 35 to 45 MPH.

* WHERE…The Arco Desert, Island Park region, Big Hole Mountains,

Caribou Range, and Bear River Range, including but not limited

to Tom Cat Summit, Craters of the Moon, Idaho National

Laboratory, Telegraph Hill, Mud Lake, Island Park, Ashton Hill,

Victor, Pine Creek Pass, Swan Valley, Wayan, Georgetown Summit,

and Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with slick roads, low

visibility, and blowing and drifting snow across highways.

If you must travel across the warning area, slow down, use extra

caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. Keep an

extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. The latest highway conditions are available at

511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511.