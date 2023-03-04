Winter Storm Warning issued March 4 at 3:26AM MST until March 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with slick roads, low visibility, and blowing and drifting snow across highways. If you must travel across the warning area, slow down, use extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest highway conditions are available at 511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* WHERE…The southern Wood River Valley and foothills, including but not limited to Picabo, Bellevue, and Hailey.

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting 30 to 40 MPH.

