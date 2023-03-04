Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued March 4 at 3:26AM MST until March 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts in
the backcountry above pass level. Winds gusting 30 to 40 MPH.

* WHERE…The northern Wood River Valley, Sun Valley region, Big
Lost Highlands, and Copper Basin, including but not limited to
Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena Summit.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with slick roads, low
visibility, and blowing and drifting snow across highways.
If you must travel across the warning area, slow down, use extra
caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. Keep an
extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. The latest highway conditions are available at
511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511.

