Winter Storm Warning issued March 4 at 3:26AM MST until March 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts in

the backcountry above pass level. Winds gusting 30 to 40 MPH.

* WHERE…The northern Wood River Valley, Sun Valley region, Big

Lost Highlands, and Copper Basin, including but not limited to

Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena Summit.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with slick roads, low

visibility, and blowing and drifting snow across highways.

If you must travel across the warning area, slow down, use extra

caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. Keep an

extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency. The latest highway conditions are available at

511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511.