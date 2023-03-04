Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 1:11AM MST until March 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches, with only 2 to 6 inches in the lower elevations of

Yellowstone National Park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, Wind River Mountains West, and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton

Pass, Togwotee Pass, Salt River Pass, and South Pass. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.