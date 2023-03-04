Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 1:11AM MST until March 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
from Pinedale to Bondurant, and 2 to 3 inches from La Barge to
Big Piney to Farsen.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green
River Basin.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

