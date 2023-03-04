Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 1:11AM MST until March 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches, with locally higher amounts of 6 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.