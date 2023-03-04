Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 12:03PM MST until March 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches, with only 2 to 6 inches in the lower elevations of
Yellowstone National Park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, Wind River Mountains West, and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Now until 11 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton
Pass, Togwotee Pass, Salt River Pass, and South Pass. Visibility
in heavier snow and some blowing snow will range between a tenth
and a half a mile. This could result in hikers and snowmobilers
becoming disoriented and lost.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at bridger teton avalanche center.org, if your plans
include travel into the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.