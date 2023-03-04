Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 12:03PM MST until March 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches, with locally higher amounts of 6 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Expect slick and

snowpacked roads. Visibility in heavier snow will be a quarter

mile or less at times in heavier snow. People recreating in the

mountains could become disoriented and lost.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at bridger teton avalanche center.org, if your plans

include travel into the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.