Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 12:03PM MST until March 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, with locally higher amounts of 6 to 8 inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Expect slick and
snowpacked roads. Visibility in heavier snow will be a quarter
mile or less at times in heavier snow. People recreating in the
mountains could become disoriented and lost.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at bridger teton avalanche center.org, if your plans
include travel into the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.