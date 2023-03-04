Skip to Content
today at 10:04 PM
Published 2:34 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 2:34PM MST until March 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, Lost River Valley, Lost River Range,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin. Including the cities of Shoshone,
Richfield, Carey, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, and
Stanley

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

