Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 2:34PM MST until March 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, Lost River Valley, Lost River Range,

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin. Including the cities of Shoshone,

Richfield, Carey, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, and

Stanley

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.