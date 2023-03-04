Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 3:22AM MST until March 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
in the valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the higher terrain.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

