Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 3:26AM MST until March 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting 30 to 40 MPH.
* WHERE…The mountains of the Lost River Range.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 8 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be hazardous with slick roads, low
visibility, and blowing and drifting snow across highways.
If you will be traveling across the advisory area, slow down, use
extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. The
latest highway conditions are available at 511.idaho.gov, the
Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511.