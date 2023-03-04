Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 3:26AM MST until March 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts in the Sawtooths.

Winds gusting 30 to 45 MPH.

* WHERE…The Shoshone Lava Beds, Lost River Valley, and

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, including but not limited to Shoshone,

Carey, Willow Creek Summit, Mackay, Arco, Howe, Stanley, and

Banner Summit.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be hazardous with slick roads, low

visibility, and blowing and drifting snow across highways.

If you will be traveling across the advisory area, slow down, use

extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. The

latest highway conditions are available at 511.idaho.gov, the

Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511.