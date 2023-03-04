Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 3:31PM MST until March 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches from Pinedale to Bondurant, and 2 to 3 inches from La

Barge to Big Piney to Farson.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green

River Basin.

* WHEN…Now until 11 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Visibility in

heavier snow will generally range between a half and one mile.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.