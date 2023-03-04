Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:40 PM
Published 3:31 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 3:31PM MST until March 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, with locally higher amounts of 6 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Expect slick and
snowpacked roads. Visibility in heavier snow will be a quarter
mile or less at times. People recreating in the mountains could
become disoriented and lost.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton
Avalanche Center at bridger teton avalanche center.org, if
your plans include travel into the backcountry.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content