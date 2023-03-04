Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 3:31PM MST until March 5 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches, with locally higher amounts of 6 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Expect slick and

snowpacked roads. Visibility in heavier snow will be a quarter

mile or less at times. People recreating in the mountains could

become disoriented and lost.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton

Avalanche Center at bridger teton avalanche center.org, if

your plans include travel into the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.