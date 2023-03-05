Special Weather Statement issued March 5 at 2:33AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 228 AM MST, a band of heavy snow was located along a line
extending from 24 miles south of Lima to 13 miles east of Bone to 8
miles west of Saint Charles. Movement was northeast at 35 MPH. Based
on data from radar, surface weather stations, webcams, and Google
traffic speeds, this band continues to produce a sudden drop in
visibility to one quarter to one half mile along with accumulating
snow on roadways, resulting in very hazardous travel conditions.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Preston, Rigby, Soda Springs,
Montpelier, Driggs, Ashton, McCammon, Dubois, Lava Hot Springs, Swan
Valley, Swanlake, Ririe Reservoir, Blackfoot Reservoir, Terreton,
Marysville, Lorenzo and Bear Lake Idaho Portion.
The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in
this band of heavy snow. Be prepared for very hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this band of heavy snow. If you must travel, slow down and use
caution!