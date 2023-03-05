Winter Storm Warning issued March 5 at 2:18AM MST until March 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1

to 3 inches. Winds gusting gusting 25 to 40 MPH.

* WHERE…The Arco Desert, Island Park region, Teton Valley, Big

Hole Mountains, Caribou Range, and Bear River Range, including

but not limited to Tom Cat Summit, Craters of the Moon, Idaho

National Laboratory, Telegraph Hill, Mud Lake, Island Park,

Ashton Hill, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Victor, Pine Creek Pass,

Swan Valley, Wayan, Georgetown Summit, and Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Although active snowfall will be ending for most areas

this morning, winds will be increasing. Be prepared for

continued slick roads and pockets of blowing and drifting snow

across highways.

If you will be driving, slow down, use extra caution, and plan

extra time to reach your destination. The latest highway

conditions are available at 511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or

by calling 511.