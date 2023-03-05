Winter Storm Warning issued March 5 at 2:18AM MST until March 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches. Winds gusting gusting 25 to 40 MPH.
* WHERE…The Arco Desert, Island Park region, Teton Valley, Big
Hole Mountains, Caribou Range, and Bear River Range, including
but not limited to Tom Cat Summit, Craters of the Moon, Idaho
National Laboratory, Telegraph Hill, Mud Lake, Island Park,
Ashton Hill, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Victor, Pine Creek Pass,
Swan Valley, Wayan, Georgetown Summit, and Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Although active snowfall will be ending for most areas
this morning, winds will be increasing. Be prepared for
continued slick roads and pockets of blowing and drifting snow
across highways.
If you will be driving, slow down, use extra caution, and plan
extra time to reach your destination. The latest highway
conditions are available at 511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or
by calling 511.