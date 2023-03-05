Winter Storm Warning issued March 5 at 2:18AM MST until March 5 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Although active snowfall will be ending, be prepared for continued slick roads and pockets of blowing and drifting snow across highways. If you will be driving, slow down, use extra caution, and plan extra time to reach your destination. The latest highway conditions are available at 511.idaho.gov, the Idaho 511 App, or by calling 511.

* WHERE…The Wood River Valley, Big Lost Highlands, and Copper Basin, including but not limited to Galena Summit, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Winds gusting 25 to 35 MPH.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.