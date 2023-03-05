Winter Storm Warning issued March 5 at 8:47AM MST until March 5 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph which could create issues with blowing
and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Bear River Range, Caribou Range,
Big Hole Mountains, Teton Valley, Centennial Mountains, Island
Park Region. This includes Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon
NM, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton,
Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.